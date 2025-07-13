Filipina caregiver dies weeks after Iranian missile strike in Rehovot

Nearly a month after an Iranian missile struck central Israel’s Rehovot, the Philippine Embassy announced on Sunday that 49-year-old Filipina caregiver Leah Mosquera has died from injuries sustained in the attack. Her death marks the 30th Israeli fatality from the war with Iran.
Mosquera, who worked in Israel as a live-in caregiver, was critically injured on June 15 when a ballistic missile launched from Iran hit her apartment. She was evacuated to a nearby hospital, where she underwent several surgeries and remained in intensive care for weeks.
"During this time, she was lovingly cared for by her sister Joy, who also works in Israel," the Philippine Embassy said in a statement. "Joy shared the heartbreaking news of her sister’s passing and agreed to release the information to the public. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Mosquera family in the Philippines and are arranging for the repatriation of her remains. Full support will be provided.
In the early hours of June 15, Rehovot was hit by two direct strikes during a barrage of ballistic missiles fired from Iran. While the Weizmann Institute of Science reported damage to campus buildings, no injuries were reported at that location.
However, in another area of the city approximately 2 to 3 kilometers (1.2 to 1.8 miles) away, residential buildings were struck and 37 people were hospitalized—two in serious condition, 12 moderate and 23 with minor injuries.
The missiles struck just before 3:00 a.m., severely damaging apartment blocks and nearby businesses, with fires breaking out across multiple sites. Emergency teams searched the area apartment by apartment, rescuing residents—many of whom were still in pajamas.
Col. Amir Ben-David, head of the IDF Home Front Command’s Central and Jerusalem District, reported from the scene that the missile made a direct hit on a residential building, causing severe destruction and collapse across multiple floors. "We’re in a major scene in Rehovot, where a missile made a direct impact on a building and took out several floors," Ben-David told Ynet.
He added active-duty and reserve rescue forces, as well as the national rescue unit, were deployed to the area. "We evacuated the entire population. We also saw residents who followed home front guidelines which undoubtedly saved lives," he added.