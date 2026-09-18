Pentagon mandates testosterone tests for male troops over 30

The Pentagon is reinstating mandatory screening for testosterone deficiency among male U.S. service members age 30 and older, reviving a program that some medical experts have warned could lead to unnecessary treatment and potentially harmful consequences.

The updated clinical guidance, announced Thursday, applies only to male service members and establishes standardized screening and treatment procedures across the military. Separate guidance covering female service members is expected at a later date.

( Photo: AFP )

Under the policy, testosterone testing will become part of periodic health assessments and annual physical examinations for men 30 and older. Younger service members may also be tested if they request it or if screening is considered clinically appropriate.

“Effective immediately, this guidance addresses male testosterone deficiency, establishing uniform screening and treatment pathways,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who has publicly promoted testosterone as a way to improve military readiness, first announced the mandatory screening initiative in July.

The Pentagon temporarily withdrew an earlier version of the guidance in early September “to allow for updates.” Officials did not immediately specify what had been changed before the policy was reinstated.

Medical professionals have raised concerns about broad testosterone screening, particularly when treatment is prescribed without clear medical need. Testosterone therapy can affect fertility and may carry other health risks.

The previous version of the Pentagon policy also included women, who were to be screened through a questionnaire and could then be referred for treatment of conditions linked to hormonal imbalance. The revised guidance separates the two groups and says recommendations for women will be issued later.

The policy comes as federal regulators have also revised their approach to testosterone therapy for men.

Last year, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration removed its boxed warning about an increased risk of cardiovascular problems from testosterone products for men after reviewing post-marketing studies. The treatments still carry warnings that they can increase blood pressure.

In June, the FDA also asked manufacturers to remove labeling stating that the safety and effectiveness of testosterone replacement had not been established for men with age-related hypogonadism, following a review of newer evidence.

Testosterone products remain FDA-approved for men whose low testosterone is associated with an underlying medical condition.