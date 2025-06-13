Khamenei vows to 'make the evil Zionist regime miserable'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed revenge against Israel on Friday evening, promising a forceful response that would "make the evil Zionist regime miserable." In a recorded statement set to air on Iranian television, Khamenei declared that Israel "will not escape unscathed for this crime" and warned that Iran's retaliation would not have any restraints.
Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi clarified that, for now, Israel's strikes are not aimed at Iran's top political leadership. In an interview with Keshet News, Hanegbi referred to "Khamenei and his men" as “Haman” — a biblical villain — but stressed, “At this stage, there's no plan to kill them.”
Earlier in the evening, a missile was launched from Yemen toward Jerusalem and central Israel. Senior Houthi official Nasruddin Amer posted on X: “Amid the chaos, Yemeni missiles arrive to say Gaza is not alone and we won’t allow Zionist arrogance and violations.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
French President Emmanuel Macron said the IAEA had received new information and that France is demanding clarification from Iran, suggesting the country may have reached a critical stage in its nuclear development — in violation of its international commitments.
Macron added, “We hope there will be no escalation. Israel will help Europe and the U.S. return to the negotiating table. The situation is unprecedented. If there’s one thing uniting everyone, it’s the Iranian threat. In the coming days, there’s a risk — but our support for Israel is unconditional.”