Khamenei vows to 'make the evil Zionist regime miserable'

Iranian supreme leader warns the regime's forces would act against Israel without restraint following the IDF's ongoing operation against its nuclear program

Lior Ben Ari, Itamar Eichner|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Israel
Operation Rising Lion
Iran
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei vowed revenge against Israel on Friday evening, promising a forceful response that would "make the evil Zionist regime miserable." In a recorded statement set to air on Iranian television, Khamenei declared that Israel "will not escape unscathed for this crime" and warned that Iran's retaliation would not have any restraints.
Meanwhile, Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi clarified that, for now, Israel's strikes are not aimed at Iran's top political leadership. In an interview with Keshet News, Hanegbi referred to "Khamenei and his men" as “Haman” — a biblical villain — but stressed, “At this stage, there's no plan to kill them.”
2 View gallery
עלי חמינאי איראןעלי חמינאי איראן
Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
(Photo: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Earlier in the evening, a missile was launched from Yemen toward Jerusalem and central Israel. Senior Houthi official Nasruddin Amer posted on X: “Amid the chaos, Yemeni missiles arrive to say Gaza is not alone and we won’t allow Zionist arrogance and violations.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
French President Emmanuel Macron said the IAEA had received new information and that France is demanding clarification from Iran, suggesting the country may have reached a critical stage in its nuclear development — in violation of its international commitments.
2 View gallery
נשיא צרפת עמנואל מקרון בביקור בסינגפורנשיא צרפת עמנואל מקרון בביקור בסינגפור
French President Emmanuel Macron
(Photo: Ludovic MARIN / AFP, Ludovic MARIN / AFP)
Macron added, “We hope there will be no escalation. Israel will help Europe and the U.S. return to the negotiating table. The situation is unprecedented. If there’s one thing uniting everyone, it’s the Iranian threat. In the coming days, there’s a risk — but our support for Israel is unconditional.”
<< Follow Ynetnews on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Telegram >>
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""