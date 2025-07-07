Expert says hostage deal in Washington unlikely without Qatar at the table

The head of NGO Monitor, Gerald Steinberg, says he “can’t be optimistic” about finalizing a hostage deal—even while Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is in Washington—if Qatar is not at the table.
“We've been at this point many times in the past,” Steinberg told ILTV News.
He explained that Hamas wants to keep some hostages, see thousands of Palestinian prisoners released—including some who participated in the October 7 attacks—and retain some degree of power in Gaza. They also want UNRWA to continue operating in the territory.
“Those terms are unacceptable to Israel,” Steinberg said. “So, I don't know how the bridge is going to be covered there, but I think the third party that should be at the table in Washington is Qatar. They are basically the ones who sponsor Hamas. If they're not at the table, if they're not going to put pressure on Hamas, I can't be optimistic.”
Watch the full interview: