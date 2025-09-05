Miri Eisin: Most Israelis want both Hamas destroyed and hostages saved

The majority of Israelis want Hamas to be destroyed and the hostages saved, according to Col. (ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.
However, according to polls, around 65% of Israelis say they prefer prioritizing the hostages over the other target, she said.
“There is no happily ever after. Isn't that what we want? And we're not going to get that, and we need to face that. This is very harsh,” Eisin said. She noted that the IDF needs to push Hamas into a corner to bring the hostages back.
