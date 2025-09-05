Miri Eisin: Most Israelis want both Hamas destroyed and hostages saved

The majority of Israelis want Hamas to be destroyed and the hostages saved, according to Col. (ret.) Miri Eisin, a senior fellow at the International Institute for Counter-Terrorism.

However, according to polls, around 65% of Israelis say they prefer prioritizing the hostages over the other target, she said.

