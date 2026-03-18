Israeli killed, 2 others hurt in traffic accident in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

The two injured, one of them in moderate condition, were taken to a local hospital in Sinai for treatment.

The two injured, one of them in moderate condition, were taken to a local hospital in Sinai for treatment.

The two injured, one of them in moderate condition, were taken to a local hospital in Sinai for treatment.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. The crash occurred near Taba, close to the border with Israel. The Israelis were traveling to Uman, Ukraine.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. The crash occurred near Taba, close to the border with Israel. The Israelis were traveling to Uman, Ukraine.

The identities of the victims were not immediately released. The crash occurred near Taba, close to the border with Israel. The Israelis were traveling to Uman, Ukraine.