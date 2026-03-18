Israeli killed, 2 others hurt in traffic accident in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

Crash near Taba, close to Israeli border, leaves 30-year-old dead and sends 2 others to Sinai hospital as group heads to Uman, Ukraine

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A 30-year-old Israeli citizen was killed and two other Israelis were injured in a traffic accident Wednesday in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.
The two injured, one of them in moderate condition, were taken to a local hospital in Sinai for treatment.
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זירת התאונה בסיניזירת התאונה בסיני
The scene of the crash in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula
The identities of the victims were not immediately released. The crash occurred near Taba, close to the border with Israel. The Israelis were traveling to Uman, Ukraine.
Baruch Neidam, head of the international division of ZAKA, an Israeli volunteer emergency response and recovery organization, said he had gone to the scene to handle the incident as quickly as possible. “We are now working together with the Foreign Ministry to transfer the deceased and the wounded to Israeli territory,” he said.
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