US-NATO tensions grow as Trump weighs troop withdrawal from Europe

A senior White House official told Reuters on Thursday that President Donald Trump is considering withdrawing some U.S. forces from Europe, citing frustration that NATO allies declined to assist in securing shipping in the Strait of Hormuz during the war with Iran. The official also said Trump remains angered that his plan to take control of Greenland did not materialize.
According to Reuters, no decision has been made, and the White House has not instructed the Pentagon to prepare concrete plans for a troop reduction. Still, the deliberations underscore the deterioration in relations between the Trump administration and its European NATO allies.
The United States currently has more than 80,000 troops stationed in Europe, including over 30,000 in Germany, with significant deployments also in Italy, the United Kingdom and Spain.
The official did not specify which countries could be affected or how many troops might be withdrawn if Trump moves forward with the idea.