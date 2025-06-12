He sat in seat 11A: India reports lone passenger survived plane crash

Indian media reported Thursday evening that one passenger survived the devastating crash of Air India flight AI171, which went down shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London. Initially, authorities had feared no one had survived among the 232 passengers and 10 crew members. The plane crashed into a medical school dormitory, killing five students and injuring about 50 others, several critically.

The sole survivor, 40-year-old Vishwak Kumar Ramesh, a dual British-Indian national, was seated in 11A—a forward row in the cabin. He resides in London and had traveled to India to visit his brother, who was also aboard the flight and did not survive. Speaking from his hospital bed, Ramesh recounted: “About 30 seconds after takeoff, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. Everything happened so fast. When I came to, I was surrounded by bodies. I was terrified. I stood up and ran. Plane debris was everywhere. Someone pulled me into an ambulance and brought me here.”

The aircraft—a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner—crashed at 11:09 a.m. local time, shortly after departing Ahmedabad for London Gatwick. The pilot managed to send a “Mayday” distress call but failed to respond to subsequent transmissions. According to flight tracking site Flightradar24, the aircraft stopped transmitting signals moments after takeoff.

The crash site was the student dormitory of a local medical college, with the aircraft striking the building while students were gathered for lunch. Dramatic footage aired by Indian broadcasters shows the plane plunging through the sky before exploding in a massive fireball. NDTV reported at least five students were killed in the impact and shared images of the severely damaged dining hall. Rescue teams evacuated at least 25 injured individuals. The plane’s tail remained lodged in the building for hours.

According to Air India, the passenger manifest included 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, seven Portuguese citizens, and one Canadian. Eleven children were on board. The UK Foreign Office confirmed it is working with Indian authorities to gather information and support affected individuals. Israeli officials said no Israeli citizens were believed to be on the flight.

Roughly four hours after the crash—the deadliest aviation disaster globally in the past decade—rescue crews reported recovering at least 204 bodies. An eyewitness told local media: “I heard a loud noise and ran outside. The sky was filled with smoke. When we arrived, we saw the bodies and wreckage everywhere.”

Among the victims were health and lifestyle influencer Jamie Meek, 45, and his partner, Fiongal Greenlaw, 39, who were returning home from a vacation in India. In a video posted shortly before boarding, the couple, smiling in floral shirts, said farewell to India. “We’re at the airport, boarding our flight,” Greenlaw said. “Ten hours back to England. What’s your big impression of India, Jamie?” Meek replied: “I don’t know.” Greenlaw laughed: “Thank you for your contribution.”

The crash marks the first-ever fatal accident involving the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, which first entered service in 2009. Just six weeks ago, Boeing celebrated the model passing the one-billion-passenger mark. There are more than 1,175 Dreamliners in service globally, with over 5 million flights flown.

Boeing shares dropped more than 8% following the crash. “This is a gut reaction,” said Chris Beauchamp of IG Group. “But the crash will inevitably reignite concerns about Boeing’s ongoing safety issues.”

Air India said it has dispatched a special team to support the victims' families and promised financial compensation, including coverage of medical expenses for the injured. The airline emphasized that the investigation would take time. The UK has also sent an investigative team to join the probe.

Outside a hospital in Ahmedabad, crowds of worried relatives gathered for news. One mother, Ramila, whose son attends the medical school, said he survived by jumping from a second-floor window. “He was eating lunch when it happened. He’s injured, but he’s safe,” she said.