Reservist falls in combat in southern Lebanon

Sergeant Major (Res.) Ronny Ganizate, 36, from Givat Shmuel a soldier in the 5030th Battalion, 228th Brigade (Alon), fell during combat in southern Lebanon, the IDF announced on Thursday morning. He is survived by his wife, Shoshana, and three children.
Since the start of the war, 731 IDF soldiers have been killed fighting Hamas and Hezbollah.
On July 10, Ganizate published a post on his Facebook account to summarize his second round in the reserves, after 202 days of service. "It's good to come home. I have to say a huge big thank you to my wife who holds down the house, the children, and her job, all by herself. You are a superhero, you deserve a special day! Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity and strength to contribute to our country. We chose to immigrate to Israel, we will not allow anyone to harm it. We will continue to fight until the elimination of our enemies. And many thanks to everyone who helped at home and in the field (equipment, help, support...)! Together we will win! The nation of Israel lives!" he wrote..
On Monday, the death was announced of Warrant Officer (res.) Aviv Magen, 43, from Moshav Hirot in Sharon, after he was seriously injured on Sunday in a battle on the Lebanese border, the same battle where Master Sergeant (res.) Etay Azulay, 25, from Oranit was also killed. The two were hit by a mortar bomb launched by Hezbollah terrorists.
On Monday, Sergeant Noam Israel Abdu,20, Golani Brigade soldier in Infantry Corps squad commanders training, from Kadima Zoran, fell in the battle in the northern Gaza Strip on the anniversary of the start of the war.