Reservist falls in combat in southern Lebanon

On July 10, Ganizate published a post on his Facebook account to summarize his second round in the reserves, after 202 days of service. "It's good to come home. I have to say a huge big thank you to my wife who holds down the house, the children, and her job, all by herself. You are a superhero, you deserve a special day! Thank you very much for giving me the opportunity and strength to contribute to our country. We chose to immigrate to Israel, we will not allow anyone to harm it. We will continue to fight until the elimination of our enemies. And many thanks to everyone who helped at home and in the field (equipment, help, support...)! Together we will win! The nation of Israel lives!" he wrote..