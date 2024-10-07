IDF names elite commando killed in intense Lebanon combat

Warrant Officer (res.) Aviv Magen, 43, of 5515th Mobility Unit, from Herut, killed by Hezbollah mortar shell that also claimed the life of Master Sergeant Etay Azulay; IDF's war death toll reaches 729

Yoav Zitun, Eitan Glikman|
The IDF reported Monday that Warrant Officer (res.) Aviv Magen, 43, of the 5515th Mobility Unit, from Moshav Herut, succumbed from injuries sustained after being hit by a mortar shell in southern Lebanon.
IDF forces in Lebanon
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Master Sergeant (res.) Etay Azulay, 25, also of the elite 5515th Mobility Unit, was killed in the same incident.
The Lev HaSharon Regional Council mourned Magen’s death. “The community of Herut shares the family’s pain and stands with them during this unbearable time.” Council head Eli Aton expressed sorrow, saying, “With heavy hearts, we lost Aviv Magen, just a day after laying Capt. Bar Zion Falach to rest. The Lev HaSharon community will support the family throughout this painful journey.”
Master Sergeant Etay Azulay who also fell in the incident
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
Since the start of the IDF’s ground operation in Lebanon, 11 soldiers have fallen on the northern front, bringing the total number of military casualties since the beginning of the war to 729.
During operations in southern Lebanon, Israeli forces uncovered a large weapons cache, including anti-tank missiles, firearms and Hezbollah uniforms, hidden in underground tunnels intended for attacks on northern Israeli towns. The cache was destroyed and the weapons confiscated.
