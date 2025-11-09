Hezbollah commanders get plastic surgery to evade Israeli tracking, report says

Senior Hezbollah officials have undergone plastic surgery to conceal their identities after being targeted in Israeli drone strikes, Saudi news channel Al Hadath reported on Sunday, citing sources close to the Lebanese terrorist group.

According to the report, dozens of Hezbollah members injured in recent Israeli attacks — including several field commanders — were flown to Iraq and Iran for reconstructive procedures overseen by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Those who could not be transferred abroad received treatment in Hezbollah-run clinics inside Lebanon.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Shutterstock )

According to the same sources, even some commanders who were not wounded chose to undergo such operations as a precaution to disguise their appearance in anticipation of future strikes.

Meanwhile, tensions on Israel’s northern border remain high as the IDF has launched in recent weeks near-daily strikes against suspected Hezbollah operatives and facilities — including installation of construction and weapons-production units near Tyre and the Bekaa Valley. Military officials say Hezbollah is actively rebuilding its arsenal and command structure despite the ceasefire.