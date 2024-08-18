Lebanon power out amid fuel shortage

Electricity was out in Lebanon late on Saturday after the last remaining power station closed down due to a shortage of fuel. "After exhausting all possible options to extend energy production, the last power station has been put out of use and electricity has been cut in the entire country," the government said. The Beirut airport said it would remain operational with the help of generators as citizens are urged to preserve water.
The move affects private consumers and basic infrastructure such as the ports, water supply, prisons and sanitation. "We will advise the citizens of any development," Lebanon's power company said adding it could not say how long the crisis would continue.
Power outages have become routine in Lebanon and residents have become accustomed to hours without electricity and the use of generators, so the latest outages come as no surprise.
An agreement with Iraq to supply oil has failed due to the financial crisis. Prime Minister Najib Mikati traveled to Baghdad at a head of a delegation of ministers, to meet with Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani to resolve the crisis.