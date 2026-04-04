Trump gives Iran 48-hour ultimatum, warns 'all hell' will rain if no deal reached

President Donald Trump said Saturday he is giving Iran 48 hours to reach a deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz, warning the United States would unleash severe consequences if it fails to comply.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said he had previously given Tehran a 10-day deadline to “make a deal or open up the Strait of Hormuz,” a key global shipping route that has been largely blocked since the start of the war.
“Time is running out — 48 hours before all hell will reign (sic) down on them,” Trump wrote.
The latest warning follows an earlier ultimatum issued on March 26, when Trump set a 10-day deadline for Iran to reopen the strait, a critical artery for global energy supplies. That deadline was set to expire Monday evening Washington time.
At the time, Trump warned that failure to comply could result in U.S. strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants.
The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply, and disruptions there have already contributed to rising energy prices and growing economic uncertainty.