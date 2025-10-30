Inside the US-led plan for Gaza: Muslim coalition, no Western boots on the ground

The International Stabilization Force (ISF) being assembled for Gaza will consist solely of troops from Arab and Muslim countries, with no Western soldiers expected to operate inside the Strip, according to senior diplomatic sources familiar with the discussions.

A Western diplomat involved in the talks said the effort, led by the United States, is “politically and technically complex.” The proposed coordination and command center for the force will be located at the American Civil-Military Coordination Center (CMCC) in Kiryat Gat. Each participating nation would send representatives to the headquarters.

“You can imagine Indonesian officers walking around Kiryat Gat,” the diplomat said.

The base would oversee the entry of humanitarian aid, security coordination, and the first stages of Gaza’s reconstruction, with the mission’s primary goals being disarmament and demilitarization of the Strip.

Debate over mandate and UN approval

The key dispute revolves around the mandate and international backing for the force. Most countries insist on a formal UN Security Council resolution before deploying troops — but differ on whether it should fall under Chapter VI (peacekeeping) or Chapter VII (enforcement) of the UN Charter.

“Chapter VII would be ideal if consensus is reached, but Israel is wary of it,” the Western diplomat said. The resolution could either be “simple and brief” to allow rapid deployment, or more detailed and binding, specifying responsibilities and rules of engagement.

Without such a resolution, he said, “many countries simply won’t send troops.”

Behind the scenes, the U.S. faces potential opposition from Russia and China, both of which could use their veto power to delay or block the move. “Putin’s tactic is to complicate every process — they see it as leverage,” the diplomat noted.

Regional-only force to avoid ‘occupation’ image

The composition of the force is also politically sensitive. U.S. planners believe a regional Muslim coalition would appear less like a foreign occupation in the eyes of Gazans and could foster cooperation with the local population.

However, Western nations are still expected to contribute to logistics, intelligence, and command support from outside Gaza. Daily deployment of Western troops inside the Strip, sources say, is unlikely.

“This won’t be a typical UN blue-helmet mission,” the diplomat stressed. “It will be a regional peace force with a UN mandate, armed and authorized to use force against any militant elements threatening civilians — Palestinian or Israeli alike.”

Israel’s concerns and next steps

In Israel, discussions continue over coordination with the American-led command structure and responses to Hamas violations of the ceasefire. Defense sources said Israel had sought U.S. approval for limited operations to seize ground from Hamas, but the plan was frozen after consultations with Washington.

Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is expected to travel to the U.S. next week to meet senior officials, including President Trump’s Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and adviser Jared Kushner, to finalize the Security Council draft. The goal, Israeli officials said, is to establish an international mandate without giving the UN a central operational role.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited the American command center in Kiryat Gat on Wednesday, said afterward:

“We decide on every security matter, but we cooperate. Our goal is a different Gaza — one that no longer threatens Israel.”