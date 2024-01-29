Muslim man threatens to stab workers at Jewish supermarket in London

Two employees of Kay's Kosher supermarket in the largely ultra-Orthodox populated London neighborhood of Golder's Green wrestled with the knife-wielding man using a supermarket shopping cart, and managed to subdue him. He was arrested by the Metropolitan Police and taken for questioning.

Two employees of Kay's Kosher supermarket in the largely ultra-Orthodox populated London neighborhood of Golder's Green wrestled with the knife-wielding man using a supermarket shopping cart, and managed to subdue him. He was arrested by the Metropolitan Police and taken for questioning.

Two employees of Kay's Kosher supermarket in the largely ultra-Orthodox populated London neighborhood of Golder's Green wrestled with the knife-wielding man using a supermarket shopping cart, and managed to subdue him. He was arrested by the Metropolitan Police and taken for questioning.

The suspect, said by police to be 34, was dressed in traditional Muslim garb. According to eyewitnesses, he began to speak out against the war in Gaza. He taken into custody “on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and racially-aggravated affray,” according to police.

The suspect, said by police to be 34, was dressed in traditional Muslim garb. According to eyewitnesses, he began to speak out against the war in Gaza. He taken into custody “on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and racially-aggravated affray,” according to police.

The suspect, said by police to be 34, was dressed in traditional Muslim garb. According to eyewitnesses, he began to speak out against the war in Gaza. He taken into custody “on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and racially-aggravated affray,” according to police.