Muslim man threatens to stab workers at Jewish supermarket in London

A Muslim man on Monday threatened to stab ultra-Orthodox workers and customers at a kosher supermarket in London.
Read more:
Two employees of Kay's Kosher supermarket in the largely ultra-Orthodox populated London neighborhood of Golder's Green wrestled with the knife-wielding man using a supermarket shopping cart, and managed to subdue him. He was arrested by the Metropolitan Police and taken for questioning.
The suspect, said by police to be 34, was dressed in traditional Muslim garb. According to eyewitnesses, he began to speak out against the war in Gaza. He taken into custody “on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and racially-aggravated affray,” according to police.
At one point he pulled out a knife and "jabbed" at the staff and customers and tried to stab two Jewish employees from the store who confronted him and stopped him using a shopping cart, a broom and a scooter. After a struggle, they managed to take control of the suspect, and policemen who were called to the scene handcuffed him and transferred him for questioning.