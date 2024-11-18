Criminals steal machine guns from IDF troops in northern Israel

Three MAG machine guns were stolen from IDF infantry forces stationed near a village in northern Israel, the military confirmed Monday.

The theft occurred last week while the soldiers were taking a break in a designated assembly area near the Lebanon border. The weapons were taken from military vehicles left unattended.

The IDF said that the Military Police has launched an investigation, and its findings will be reviewed by the Military Advocate General. “Naturally, we cannot share details of an ongoing investigation,” the statement added. Local police in Israel’s northern district said they were unaware of the incident.

The theft highlights an ongoing issue of military-grade weapons being targeted by criminal organizations. MAG machine guns, which are highly sought after in the criminal underworld, were reportedly valued at up to half a million shekels ($135,000) on the black market before the war. Experts believe prices have since risen.

This is not the first instance of weapon theft from military assembly areas. In November last year, grenades, explosives, ammunition and M16 rifles were stolen from IDF positions in the Galilee. The thieves had distributed food and clothing to soldiers as part of a diversion tactic before stealing the weapons. Three suspects, Arab-Israeli residents of nearby villages, were later arrested and charged.

In October, shortly after Hamas’ attacks in southern Israel, a MAG machine gun was stolen from soldiers who had left it behind while seeking shelter during a rocket alert in the town of Avdon. In another incident, criminals stole a LAW anti-tank missile from a reservist battalion stationed along the northern border.

Police have warned that since the start of the war, criminal groups have increasingly targeted military personnel, exploiting moments of inattention to steal weapons and equipment. Investigations into these incidents are ongoing.

