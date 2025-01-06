Fears mount for Israelis stranded in northern Japan blizzard

Three young Israelis have been stranded since Monday morning on Mount Shirouma, part of the Nagano prefecture in central Japan, suffering from severe hypothermia.

Harsh weather conditions are complicating rescue efforts, and friends in Israel are deeply concerned they may not survive the night. The stranded men have reported that they are "freezing" and their mobile phone battery is rapidly running out.

1 View gallery Mount Shirouma ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The inclement weather in the area has made rescue attempts extremely challenging. Authorities are waiting for conditions to stabilize before deploying a local rescue team. According to a source familiar with the situation, only a Japanese military helicopter would be able to reach the summit and evacuate the group.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry, along with the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo and the Magnus rescue company, are working diligently to assist in the rescue operation.

The three men, all former combat soldiers in the IDF, had traveled to the area for a snowboarding trip. Straying off their designated trail, they became trapped in an area with no viable route forward. The sudden onset of harsh weather left them immobilized and in life-threatening conditions. All involved parties are racing against time to find a solution before their situation deteriorates further.

The Foreign Ministry released the following statement: “The Department for Israelis Abroad at the Foreign Ministry and the Israeli Embassy in Tokyo are making extraordinary efforts to assist the Israelis stranded in Japan.

"Ambassador Gilad Cohen is working with senior officials from the Japanese government and police to secure support from the Japanese authorities. Israeli Consul Avinoam Mizrachi has traveled to the scene, and the Magnus rescue company is actively working to extract the young men. The Foreign Ministry will continue to do everything possible to ensure their safe rescue.”