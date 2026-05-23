IDF soldier killed by Hezbollah drone near Lebanon border

Staff Sgt. Noam Hamburger, 23, from Atlit, was killed Friday afternoon when a Hezbollah drone launched from Lebanon struck IDF troops inside Israeli territory near the border.
Hamburger served as a technology and maintenance combat soldier in the 9th Battalion of the 401st Brigade.
The drone hit the area where IDF troops were operating at around 2:20 p.m. Friday. Hamburger was killed in the blast, and two other soldiers were wounded and evacuated for medical treatment.
The IDF said one of the soldiers was seriously wounded and a non-commissioned officer was lightly wounded. Their families have been notified.
About 25 minutes later, at around 2:45 p.m., another explosive drone fell in the area. No injuries were reported in the second incident.