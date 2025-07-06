Spain ruling party bars members from hiring sex workers

Spain’s ruling Socialist Party, led by Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez , is grappling with a severe crisis following a major corruption scandal involving allegations of bribery and payments to escorts.

On Saturday, the party underwent a leadership shakeup, announcing that members who pay for sex will be expelled in response to public outrage over the scandal. Meanwhile, as party leaders met to repair their tarnished image and prolong their grip on power, a new controversy emerged.

2 View gallery Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ( Photo: Thomas COEX / AFP )

Sanchez, 53, faces the most significant challenge since taking office seven years ago. Last month, a corruption scandal erupted centering on Santos Cerdan, a parliament member and the party’s secretary, considered its third most influential figure.

Spain’s Supreme Court announced that Cerdan is under investigation for allegedly securing public contracts in exchange for bribes. A report by the investigating judge included transcripts of recordings in which Cerdan discussed bribe payments with former Transport Minister Jose Luis Abalos, another Socialist Party member.

On Monday, the court ruled that Cerdan would remain in custody until his trial. A close ally of Sanchez, Cerdan prompted a public apology from the prime minister for trusting him.

In an attempt to mitigate the damage, the Socialist Party banned its members from “soliciting, accepting or obtaining sexual acts in exchange for money,” with violations leading to expulsion. “If we believe a woman's body is not for sale, our party cannot allow behaviour contrary to that,” Sanchez said.

“These are difficult times for everyone, without a doubt,” Sanchez told party leaders during a meeting in Madrid, reiterating that he has no intention of resigning. “The captain doesn't look the other way when seas get rough. He stays to steer the ship through the storm,” he said, rejecting calls for snap elections.

During the meeting, party leaders approved replacing Cerdan as the third-ranking official with 44-year-old lawyer Rebeca Toro. Attendees were met with jeers from protesters demanding their resignation. The meeting started late due to another scandal involving Francisco Salazar, a Sanchez ally slated for a senior party role.

Salazar resigned after several women under his supervision accused him of sexual harassment. He requested an investigation into the allegations, and the party confirmed it would proceed.

Sanchez heads a minority government and many now call for its dissolution. So far, coalition partners have resisted supporting the conservative opposition’s push for a no-confidence vote, which would trigger new elections. Alberto Nunez Feijoo, leader of the opposition People’s Party, said Spaniards “deserve a government that doesn't lie to them, that doesn't rob them but serves them.”

Over the past 18 months, Sanchez has positioned himself as a leading anti-Israel voice in the European Union, among the first senior European leaders to criticize Israel’s actions in Gaza following the October 7 attacks . He has openly accused Israel of genocide, labeling it a “genocide state” and spearheading efforts to impose sanctions.