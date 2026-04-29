Police: Man kills ex-wife in Ramla hit-and-run, then dies by suicide

A 66-year-old hospital employee was killed Wednesday in a suspected hit-and-run attack carried out by her ex-husband, who later died by suicide, police reported.

Susie Yanar-Saranga, who worked at Shamir Medical Center in Be’er Ya’akov for more than two decades, was struck in Ramla by her former husband, Younus Yanar, 71, according to authorities. She suffered severe injuries and died later at the hospital.

2 View gallery Susie Yanar-Saranga and the suicide scene in Ramla ( Photo: Magen David Adom )

Police said Yanar fled the scene, returned to his home and jumped from a building. He was pronounced dead at the scene. They said there were no prior complaints of violence between the couple.

Emergency services were called Wednesday morning after reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Chaim Weizmann Boulevard in Ramla. Medics treated Yanar-Saranga's serious injuries and evacuated her to Shamir Medical Center, where doctors pronounced her dead.

Shortly after, emergency responders received a report of a man who had fallen from a height of about nine floors. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shamir Medical Center described Yanar-Saranga as a central and deeply valued member of its dialysis unit.

“Our hearts are broken,” the hospital said in a statement. “She was a beloved, dedicated employee who was part of our family for more than 20 years.”

2 View gallery Police forces at the scene ( Photo: Yariv Katz )

The hospital said she had recently been named an outstanding employee for 2025, calling her selection a reflection of her professionalism, compassion and dedication.

“The news of her brutal murder shakes us to our core,” the statement said. “We are devastated and struggling to comprehend this terrible loss.”

Hospital director Prof. Osnat Levtzion-Korach said Yanar-Saranga “symbolized humanity, dedication and professionalism,” and called for an end to violence in society.

Neighbors of the man said he had lived in the building for years and expressed shock at the incident. “It’s very sad that it ended like this. I don’t live here long, I saw him lying on the grass and first responders treating him,” one neighbor told ynet.