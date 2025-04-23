'Give back the hostages, sons of dogs, end the war' PA president tells Hamas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas called on Hamas to hand over all of the Israeli hostages held in Gaza, calling the terror group sons of dogs. "We are facing grave danger that could lead to a new catastrophe - a Nakba," he said in a speech, adding Hamas has given Israel an excuse to destroy Gaza.

Abbas claimed the Hamas takeover of Gaza in 2007 gave Israel the excuse to destroy the Strip. "2,165 families were wiped out completely, he said. "Over two-thirds of homes were destroyed in the war."

3 View gallery Mahmoud Abbas at the UN General Assembly ( Photo: Frank Franklin II / AP )

3 View gallery Armed Hamas terrorists during a hostage release in Gaza earlier this year

The Palestinian leader said the war must end. "There are hundreds killed every day. Why? They don’t want to release the American hostages. Sons of dogs, give the hostages back and end it," he said.

Abbas said he rejected Israeli and American efforts to displace Palestinians from Gaza and claimed 1,000 Palestinians have been killed on the West Bank since Oct. 7. "Israel wants to eliminate the Palestinian issue in its actions in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem. Displacing Palestinians from Gaza would be a new Nakba," he said.

3 View gallery Gaza residents return to their homes after being dispalced by war ( Photo:Ronen Zvulun / Reuters )

"Hamas must remove itself from the rule of Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority," Abbas said, calling on the terror group to talk to the PA rather than negotiating with the United States and others.