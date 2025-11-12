Israel should consider talks with Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa, says analyst

Avraham Levine: 'We do have common interests with Julani'

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
Israel should negotiate with Syria’s Ahmed al-Sharaa, according to Alma Research and Education Center’s Avraham Levine.
“We do have common interests with Julani,” he said, referring to the Syrian president’s terrorist nickname. “We all want a stable country neighboring our northern border. We all want the weapons coming in from Syria to Hezbollah to stop. Julani is working on that, and the IDF is working on that. So in that sense, I think we should negotiate with him about better security.”
Watch the full interview:
SYRIA-ISRAEL RELATIONS
