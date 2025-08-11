Convicted pedophile Malka Leifer suspected of sexually assaulting inmate in Melbourne prison

Malka Leifer, the former teacher convicted of raping two students and extradited from Israel to Australia in 2021 , is now suspected of sexually assaulting another inmate inside a high-security prison wing in Melbourne.

According to a report in the British Daily Mail, Leifer, who is serving a 15-year sentence, was captured on prison security cameras allegedly sexually assaulting a young Aboriginal woman in her 20s.

1 View gallery Malka Leifer ( Photo: Amit Shabi )

A source familiar with the incident told the British outlet the alleged assault occurred in late July in a segregated section of the prison where inmates are kept apart. The source added that the incident followed a separate event in which Leifer was seen kissing another inmate serving time for human trafficking.

Leifer is held under strict conditions, confined to a small cell for 23 hours a day with limited contact with other prisoners. However, she reportedly receives privileges not extended to others in the high-security wing, including access to a microwave, cooking equipment, special orders on Thursdays, and permission to bake challah bread.

Leifer was sentenced in 2021 by an Australian court to 15 years in prison for raping and sexually assaulting two sisters, Dessy Ehrlich and Eli Safar, at the Melbourne school she managed. She fled to Israel after the sisters filed complaints, and after six years of legal proceedings was extradited back to Australia.