As political leaders cast their vote, they share in the hope for a decisive result

As political leaders on Tuesday, cast their votes in Israel's fifth election in 3.5 years, they all call on Israelis to come to the polls, despite a growing voter fatigue and express their hopes that the political stalemate will end in a decisive result.

President Issac Herzog and wife Michal cast their ballots in Jerusalem. "My wife and I exercised our democratic right to vote. It is a privilege to participate in the process of free elections," Herzog said.

"I want to stress the fact that there is no doubt that every vote counts, and therefore, call on all citizens of Israel to come out and vote," Herzog said.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid visited his father's grave before heading to the poll with wife Lihi, near his home in Tel Aviv.

"Go out to vote for the future of our children, and the future of our contry," Lapid said. "Vote well, and best of luck to all of us," he said.

Opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu and wife Sara, voted in Jerusalem. Netanyahu is vying for a return to the premiership despite being on trial for corruption.

"We don't want a government supported by terrorists," he told reporters as he walked out of the polling station.

He also said he was concerned ahead of the results, as he urges his supporters to vote.

National Unity leader Benny Gantz said Election Day was a celebration of democracy, when he arrived at his polling station.

"We are tired of the incitement and polarization," Gantz said. "These elections are about ending that and bringing back unity," he said.

On the West Bank, Religious Zionist leader Bezalel Smotrich cast his vote at his settlement's polling station.

"This has been a difficult year with a leftist and Muslim Brother's government," he said. "So the right wing must all come out and vote and ensure there is a right-wing government tomorrow. I call on all voters to vote for parties that have a clear path to cross the Knesset threshold," he said referring to Jewish Home Party, which is still tittering in polling, just bellow the minimum needed.

Ayelet Shaked, leader of Jewish Home, said her latest information indicates that without her party in the next Knesset – the right will not be able to form a government.

"Israelis must all vote," she said. A sixth election cycle will be a disaster," she said.

In the ultra-Orthodox parties, which have been challenged in this round of elections, by the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir who has been gaining popularity among Haredi youth, spiritual leader Rabbi Gershon Edelstein cast his vote in Bnei Brak, in front of cameras, a move which could motivate voters.

Shas leader Aryeh Deri visited the grave of iconic spiritual leader of his party, Rabbi Ovadia Yossef before he voted.

"Get up and go to vote," he called on his constituents. "If everyone does as I have done, we will not have to go to the polls again for a sixth cycle," he said.

Leader of the Islamist Ra'am party, Mansour Abbas voted as well. He changed the political scene when he joined the outgoing coalition and stated he hoped to do so again.

As voter turn out was expected to be low in the Arab sector, Abbas called on Arab citizens to vote.

"I call on the public to rush to the polls, he said, "and for all citizens to participate in the elections, and vote for the party, they support," he said.



































