Defense Ministry reports 12,000 soldiers injured since start of Gaza war

Approximately 12,000 IDF soldiers and security force personnel wounded since the start of the Gaza war have been admitted to the Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division , including 910 injured who were evacuated to hospitals in the north since the beginning of the military’s ground operation in Lebanon on October 1.

Of these, 140 have already been registered to the Rehabilitation Division, marking a 50% increase compared to security forces personnel wounded in the north last month who requested continued treatment. The remaining wounded, classified as lightly injured, returned to service after receiving medical care. Around 1,500 individuals have been wounded twice over the course of the year-long ongoing war.

Notably, IDF statistics record 5,184 wounded since the start of the war, though they don’t account for non-military security personnel, such as Shin Bet operatives, police officers, alert squad members and those wounded in routine incidents. The average annual cost for treatment and financial support for a wounded soldier is estimated at approximately 150,000 shekels ($40,000) per person.

The Rehabilitation Division's budget, which stood at 5.4 billion shekels (about $1.5 billion) before October 7, 2023, has increased to 7.3 billion shekels (about $2 billion). However, division head Limor Luria warns that further budget increases are needed to provide adequate care.

"We need budgetary support," she said on Tuesday. "We've reached out to the Finance Ministry to help us address the high number of casualties, which is expected to grow in the coming years, and provide them with optimal care."

Men comprise 93% of the wounded; the percentage of women in the division remains at 7%, but the nature of injuries has evolved and the number of female combatants has increased. Of the wounded, 66% are reservists, 51% are aged 18-30 and approximately 8,500 (66%) face physical injuries.

Among them, 14% are classified with moderate-to-severe injuries, including 377 with head injuries, of which 23 required skull reconstruction using a 3D printer . Eye injuries impacted 308 individuals, with 12 losing vision and needing prosthetics. Additionally, 104 suffered spinal injuries and roughly 60 had limb amputations requiring advanced prosthetic adaptations, five of whom required fittings abroad.

A total of 5,200 (43%) developed psychological response conditions including anxiety, depression, adjustment issues and PTSD. The division anticipates the number will rise. “It’s still early to gauge the extent of psychological injuries as these effects solidify over time,” Luria added.

Each month, the division admits around 1,000 new wounded personnel, alongside roughly 500 additional recognition requests for past incidents. The number of individuals treated by the division has grown by 20% in a year, reaching approximately 74,000.

The Rehabilitation Division estimates there will be around 100,000 disabled IDF veterans by 2030, 50% of whom will be dealing with psychological trauma.

As of October 6, 2023, elderly disabled IDF veterans constituted about 50% of all disabled veterans. This dynamic has shifted considerably with the intake of younger wounded personnel, prompting the division to tailor support for educational reintegration, vocational training and occupational rehabilitation for the wounded.

The Rehabilitation Division said it is continuing its “rehabilitation before bureaucracy” policy, providing immediate medical and psychological care for all injured personnel while postponing medical evaluations for a year.

Currently, 22,000 individuals dealing with psychological challenges are receiving support through various frameworks: 500 therapists have been recruited and 10 rehabilitation facilities have been established across the country. These offer body-mind workshops, discussion circles and varied agricultural activities. In the future, family-oriented activities will also be held at these locations.

Additionally, PPS (primary psychological support) mobile units have been set up to provide immediate mental health aid and three care homes have been opened specifically for war-wounded personnel.

IDF Disabled Veterans Organization Chairman Idan Kliman commented on the latest data, saying: “At this time, when the State of Israel has a moral and ethical debt to wounded IDF soldiers who have sacrificed, and continue to sacrifice, their bodies and minds for the country’s survival, the Israeli government has decided to harm these soldiers in the 2025 Economic Arrangements Law by freezing their compensation for injuries sustained in service.”

“This decision continues the government’s total disregard for wounded IDF veterans, severely violating agreements with the IDF Disabled Veterans Organization and government resolutions, directly hindering the rehabilitation of our heroes and undermining national resilience,” he added.

