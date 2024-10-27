Israel mulls expansion of Lebanon offensive

The IDF began expanding its operations in South Lebanon into the second line of towns and villages some 5 kilometers (3 miles) from the border with Israel, after finding massive stores of Iranian and Russian-made weapons and ammunition in every home.
Initially, the IDF said publicly and ensured the U.S. that it would limit its offensive to removing the threat of an invasion of the Galilee by Hezbollah's Radwan force, in an area containing up to 20 Shiite villages, spread along the 130-kilometer (81-mile) frontier.
A decision to continue to expand the offensive to include up to 70 villages and towns would depend on the government, the rising number of casualties and the urging of military commanders on the ground, to allow them to fight on. The military believes there are between 5,000 and 10,000 well-maintained weapons in every village, put there to await Hezbollah's planned invasion.
According to the IDF, it is easier for infantry troops operating in South Lebanon to capture members of the Radwan Force, because of their ability to maneuver quietly, in the terrain. Tanks and APCs are more exposed to Hezbollah's attacks. Troops have also begun using the weapons and ammunition found in the villages, that would eventually have to be destroyed. On Saturday, a controlled detonation of some 400 tons of explosives, triggered earthquake warnings.
