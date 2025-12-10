Israel will have to dismantle Hamas itself, says researcher

No outside force will be able to complete the job of dismantling Hamas.
“An Israeli force will do it by itself,” according to Dr. Harel Chorev, senior researcher at the Moshe Dayan Center.
“I don't see at the moment any power on earth that will be willingly doing this mission,” he told ILTV. “I think that if we want to understand Netanyahu’s strategy vis-à-vis the Gaza Strip at the moment, it is let’s let the Americans try, trial and error, whatever they want, and eventually come up with the understanding that there's no other way but rather to let the IDF dismantle Hamas.”
Watch the full interview: