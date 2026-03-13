US deploys 2,200 Marines toward Middle East as Iran tensions escalate

ABC News reported Friday that a U.S. Marine Corps expeditionary unit comprising about 2,200 Marines aboard three Navy amphibious ships has been ordered to move toward the Middle East. The unit deployed is the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is permanently based in Japan and normally operates in the Indo-Pacific Command area. It is now being sent toward the region amid the ongoing war with Iran.

ABC News reported Friday that a U.S. Marine Corps expeditionary unit comprising about 2,200 Marines aboard three Navy amphibious ships has been ordered to move toward the Middle East. The unit deployed is the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is permanently based in Japan and normally operates in the Indo-Pacific Command area. It is now being sent toward the region amid the ongoing war with Iran.

ABC News reported Friday that a U.S. Marine Corps expeditionary unit comprising about 2,200 Marines aboard three Navy amphibious ships has been ordered to move toward the Middle East. The unit deployed is the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, which is permanently based in Japan and normally operates in the Indo-Pacific Command area. It is now being sent toward the region amid the ongoing war with Iran.

ABC reported that the deployment does not necessarily mean the Marine unit will be used as a ground force inside Iran. However, it will provide military commanders with additional land, amphibious and air assets that could be used if needed. The specific Marine unit heading toward the Middle East also includes a squadron of F-35 fighter jets and a squadron of MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft.

ABC reported that the deployment does not necessarily mean the Marine unit will be used as a ground force inside Iran. However, it will provide military commanders with additional land, amphibious and air assets that could be used if needed. The specific Marine unit heading toward the Middle East also includes a squadron of F-35 fighter jets and a squadron of MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft.

ABC reported that the deployment does not necessarily mean the Marine unit will be used as a ground force inside Iran. However, it will provide military commanders with additional land, amphibious and air assets that could be used if needed. The specific Marine unit heading toward the Middle East also includes a squadron of F-35 fighter jets and a squadron of MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft.

The report about the large Marine deployment comes as the world waits to see how U.S. President Donald Trump will address two problems that could require the dramatic use of additional forces. The first is the growing threat to oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest maritime route for oil trade. Iran has begun attacking cargo ships there and has warned that it will set fire to any vessel passing through the area.

The report about the large Marine deployment comes as the world waits to see how U.S. President Donald Trump will address two problems that could require the dramatic use of additional forces. The first is the growing threat to oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest maritime route for oil trade. Iran has begun attacking cargo ships there and has warned that it will set fire to any vessel passing through the area.

The report about the large Marine deployment comes as the world waits to see how U.S. President Donald Trump will address two problems that could require the dramatic use of additional forces. The first is the growing threat to oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the world’s busiest maritime route for oil trade. Iran has begun attacking cargo ships there and has warned that it will set fire to any vessel passing through the area.