Clashes erupt at Iran universities as Basij confront protesters waving pre-1979 revolution flag | Watch

Protests resumed Sunday at several universities in Iran , with clashes reported between anti-regime students and members of the Basij militia, as tensions mount amid U.S. threats and renewed nuclear talks.

Demonstrations were reported at Amir Kabir University and Sharif University in Tehran, coinciding with the start of the academic semester. According to opposition-linked outlet Iran International, protests have expanded in recent days, including in the western city of Abdanan, following the arrest of a lecturer. Protesters there chanted “Death to Khamenei” and “Death to the dictator.”

Video circulated by opposition channels and media affiliated with the regime showed scuffles that escalated into punches and beatings as Basij members sought to disperse anti-government demonstrators while shielding pro-regime students. Iranian state-linked media reported that one student was injured in the eye by stones thrown by other students.

At Sharif University, footage shared by opposition activists showed students surrounding two demonstrators who waved the lion and sun flag associated with Iran before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Loud cheers were heard as the flag was raised, with at least one of the students attempting to conceal his face.

Clashes were also reported at Ferdowsi University in Mashhad and at Iran University of Science and Technology in Tehran.

State-affiliated media focused instead on pro-regime rallies at universities. The Fars news agency reported that demonstrators at the University of Tehran expressed “hatred” toward the United States and chanted “Death to America.” Participants were also said to have honored those killed in last month’s unrest and called for national unity.

At Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran, pro-regime supporters chanted “Death or Khamenei,” in contrast to anti-regime slogans calling for the supreme leader’s removal. At Sharif University, pro-government demonstrators burned U.S. and Israeli flags.

While the protests did not appear large in scale, their renewal comes after a sweeping crackdown on mass demonstrations last month. U.S. President Donald Trump claimed over the weekend that 32,000 people were killed in the unrest, though those figures have not been independently verified. Since the crackdown, few significant protests have been reported, aside from anti-regime chants heard at some funeral gatherings.

The unrest unfolds amid escalating tensions with Washington. Trump has issued Iran a “10 to 15-day” ultimatum to reach an agreement limiting its nuclear and missile programs and ending support for regional militias and terrorist organizations.

A senior Iranian official said Sunday that a new round of talks is planned for early March, though key disputes remain over sanctions relief in exchange for nuclear restrictions. Both Iranian and U.S. sources have indicated that an interim agreement remains a possibility.

Meanwhile, U.S. military preparations continue. The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford recently entered the Mediterranean and is expected to be deployed in the eastern Mediterranean as part of efforts to bolster defenses in the event of a conflict with Iran.