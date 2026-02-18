Graphic display in Turkey depicts Netanyahu, Trump eating organs of Palestinian children

A public display set up outside a school and educational center in Antalya, Turkey, depicted prominent political figures consuming the organs and blood of Palestinian children in imagery echoing historic antisemitic tropes, an Israeli advocacy group said.

The Movement to Combat Antisemitism said the installation showed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, former U.S. president Bill Clinton, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and late pop singer Michael Jackson seated at a table “eating” the organs of Palestinian children and drinking their blood from soup bowls.

A large Israeli flag hung above the table, dollar bills were scattered across it, and dolls resembling the bloodied bodies of Palestinian infants were placed on and beneath the display.

The installation was set up by a group called the Anatolia Youth Association, known by its Turkish acronym AGD. The organization said the display was intended as a protest referencing what occurred on Epstein’s island and Israeli policy toward Palestinians, which it said was backed by the United States. In a statement, AGD said the aim was to protest alleged abuse of Palestinians and human trafficking and to “draw attention to global injustices and create public awareness.”

The Israeli watchdog group said the imagery directly evoked centuries-old blood libel accusations falsely claiming that Jews kill children to consume their blood — antisemitic myths that have resurfaced throughout history.

The display’s placement in a public space near an educational institution reflects what the group called a dangerous normalization of antisemitic discourse and growing radicalization in parts of Turkish society. It also criticized what it described as the absence of meaningful condemnation from local authorities.

The Movement to Combat Antisemitism said Turkey’s leadership, headed by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has not acted to curb the phenomenon. Against the backdrop of regional ambitions and shifting dynamics in the Middle East, the group said the atmosphere appears to allow — and even encourage — extreme messaging toward Israel and Jews.