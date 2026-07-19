JD Vance and wife Usha welcome fourth child

and his wife, Usha, welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, on Sunday.

and his wife, Usha, welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, on Sunday.

Vance announced that Alec Neel Vance was born at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Vance announced that Alec Neel Vance was born at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Vance announced that Alec Neel Vance was born at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.