JD Vance and wife Usha welcome fourth child

The US vice president said Alec Neel Vance was born Sunday at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, adding that Usha and the baby were healthy and the couple’s three children were ‘overjoyed’ to meet their brother

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U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, welcomed their fourth child, a baby boy, on Sunday.
Vance announced that Alec Neel Vance was born at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.
ג'יי די ואנס ואושה ואנסג'יי די ואנס ואושה ואנס
(Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
“Usha and the baby are happy and healthy and our kids are overjoyed to meet their little brother,” Vance wrote in a post on X.
Vance, an Ohio native, and Usha, the daughter of Indian immigrants, met while studying at Yale Law School, where they graduated in 2013.
Their eldest son, Ewan, was born in 2017, followed by their second son, Vivek, in 2020. Their daughter, Mirabel, was born in 2021.
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