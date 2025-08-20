Israelis split over how to bring hostages home, says Brig. Gen. Harel Knafo

“We have inside Israel a very difficult discussion about the hostages,” Knafo said. “A lot of people in Israel think that if we penetrate and conquer all the area, we will be able to bring back the hostages—some of them alive, some of them not. And the other part of Israel thinks that only if we sit at the table and make an agreement, even if it means ending the war now, will we be able to bring back the hostages. They believe that is the better way to ensure their return.”