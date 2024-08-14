Russian woman denied entry to Israel attacks border official

A Russian citizen, 39, who was refused entry to Israel at Ben Gurion Airport Wednesday began punching the border control officer of the Population and Immigration Authority. She was set to be deported Wednesday night on a flight back to Russia.

She was refused entry into Israel after questioning by border control. The woman's Israeli partner could have filed an appeal of the denial; but instead the two, angry by the decision, entered the interrogation rooms and behaved violently.

