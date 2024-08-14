Russian woman denied entry to Israel attacks border official

A Russian citizen, 39, who was refused entry to Israel at Ben Gurion Airport Wednesday began punching the border control officer of the Population and Immigration Authority. She was set to be deported Wednesday night on a flight back to Russia.
She was refused entry into Israel after questioning by border control. The woman's Israeli partner could have filed an appeal of the denial; but instead the two, angry by the decision, entered the interrogation rooms and behaved violently.
Population and Immigration Authority officials subdued the passenger and handed her over to the police. Her partner also ranted and threatened the border guards on site and the police detained him as well. Border Control official s are expected to file a complaint about the attack.