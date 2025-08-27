Overtaking Gaza won’t end Hamas, ex-air force commander warns

“It will take some casualties on our side, obviously a lot of casualties on the other side, including civilians. The question is, is it possible to move a million people from Gaza, other than killing a lot of them, moving them south. And what will happen, even if they all move south with Hamas still hiding between those people, moving with their weapons caches, etc.” Shafir asked. “Does that mean the end of Hamas? It doesn't. It just means destruction of Gaza, and it will not bring the war to an end.”