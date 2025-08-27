Overtaking Gaza won’t end Hamas, ex-air force commander warns

Overtaking Gaza is not a difficult military activity, but it will not bring about the end of the war against Hamas, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Israel Relik Shafir, a former air force base commander.
“It will take some casualties on our side, obviously a lot of casualties on the other side, including civilians. The question is, is it possible to move a million people from Gaza, other than killing a lot of them, moving them south. And what will happen, even if they all move south with Hamas still hiding between those people, moving with their weapons caches, etc.” Shafir asked. “Does that mean the end of Hamas? It doesn't. It just means destruction of Gaza, and it will not bring the war to an end.”
He said overtaking Gaza will delay the decision-making to a later date and bring an onslaught of diplomatic pressures on Israel, at a time when many countries are considering recognizing a Palestinian state.
Watch the full interview: