'The dog took a burst!': IDF headcam captures dramatic moment Hamas commander eliminated in Jenin

a Hamas commander during their counter-terror operation in Jenin on Tuesday. Issar Saadi, a commander of a Hamas terror squad, fortified himself in a structure in the city's refugee camp, with the troops surrounding it.

a Hamas commander during their counter-terror operation in Jenin on Tuesday. Issar Saadi, a commander of a Hamas terror squad, fortified himself in a structure in the city's refugee camp, with the troops surrounding it.

They intended to take him into custody, but he opened fire on the force that responded with gunfire, grenades and eventually missiles until he was killed. Another terrorist and three other suspects were arrested.

They intended to take him into custody, but he opened fire on the force that responded with gunfire, grenades and eventually missiles until he was killed. Another terrorist and three other suspects were arrested.

They intended to take him into custody, but he opened fire on the force that responded with gunfire, grenades and eventually missiles until he was killed. Another terrorist and three other suspects were arrested.