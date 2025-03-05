'The dog took a burst!': IDF headcam captures dramatic moment Hamas commander eliminated in Jenin

Police release footage of incident, during which Issar Saadi barricaded himself in building and opened fire on troops, prompting massive return of fire

Elisha Ben Kimon|
Israel police released a video of Border Police forces killing a Hamas commander during their counter-terror operation in Jenin on Tuesday. Issar Saadi, a commander of a Hamas terror squad, fortified himself in a structure in the city's refugee camp, with the troops surrounding it.
They intended to take him into custody, but he opened fire on the force that responded with gunfire, grenades and eventually missiles until he was killed. Another terrorist and three other suspects were arrested.
Border Police forces hunt and kill Hamas terrorist in Jenin
(Police )

2 View gallery
מסתערבי מג"ב איו"ש במהלך חיסול ראש התארגנות הטרור של חמאס בג'ניןמסתערבי מג"ב איו"ש במהלך חיסול ראש התארגנות הטרור של חמאס בג'נין
Border Police forces hunt and kill Hamas terrorist in Jenin
(Photo: Police Spokesperson)
2 View gallery
אייסר סעדיהאייסר סעדיה
Issar Saadi
When the forces fired a missile at the building, Saad attempted to escape to the roof but was seen by the troops who identified him and saw that he was armed with an M-16 rifle, a handgun and other weapons.
“The intensified operations in Jenin’s refugee camp are forcing militants to flee and expose themselves to our forces,” Defense Minister Israel Katz said, vowing to continue counterterrorism efforts across the region.
