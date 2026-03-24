Why targeting Iran’s banks could topple the regime

Israel and the United States need to attack the banks that support the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in order to destroy them, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.
Avivi told ILTV that the IDF is “degrading them kinetically – the factories, the ballistic missiles, the drones. There are forces that are oppressing the Iranian people. You have to choke them economically also in order to really bring down the regime. We have to render them incapable of paying salaries.”
Watch the full interview: