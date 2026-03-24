Why targeting Iran’s banks could topple the regime

Israel and the United States need to attack the banks that support the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in order to destroy them, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.

Israel and the United States need to attack the banks that support the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in order to destroy them, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.

Israel and the United States need to attack the banks that support the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in order to destroy them, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.