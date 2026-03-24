Why targeting Iran’s banks could topple the regime

Amir Avivi: 'You have to choke them economically also in order to really bring down the regime'

|
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Iran
ILTV
Israel and the United States need to attack the banks that support the Islamic Revolutionary Guards in order to destroy them, according to Brig. Gen. (Res.) Amir Avivi.
Avivi told ILTV that the IDF is “degrading them kinetically – the factories, the ballistic missiles, the drones. There are forces that are oppressing the Iranian people. You have to choke them economically also in order to really bring down the regime. We have to render them incapable of paying salaries.”
Watch the full interview:
OPERATION ROARING LION
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""