'Full cooperation': Israeli security expert says Israel and U.S. working together against Hamas

Amit Assa: 'It’s not just on the table, but under the table' that the two countries are cooperating against Hamas

Lidar Grave-Lazi, ILTV|
Israel and the United States are working in full strategic cooperation, a partnership that is “very important” if and when Israel and Hamas return to the negotiating table, according to Amit Assa, a former member of the Israeli Security Agency.
“It’s not just on the table, but under the table,” Assa told ILTV News. “Of course, Americans have their interests and Israelis have their interests, but everything is going with full cooperation against Hamas as a terrorist organization.”
