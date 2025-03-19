'Full cooperation': Israeli security expert says Israel and U.S. working together against Hamas

Israel and the United States are working in full strategic cooperation, a partnership that is “very important” if and when Israel and Hamas return to the negotiating table, according to Amit Assa, a former member of the Israeli Security Agency.

Israel and the United States are working in full strategic cooperation, a partnership that is “very important” if and when Israel and Hamas return to the negotiating table, according to Amit Assa, a former member of the Israeli Security Agency.

Israel and the United States are working in full strategic cooperation, a partnership that is “very important” if and when Israel and Hamas return to the negotiating table, according to Amit Assa, a former member of the Israeli Security Agency.