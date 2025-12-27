Northern Israel attack: terrorist released from hospital, transferred to Shin Bet; two brothers arrested

Two brothers of the terrorist who carried out the combined attack in the valleys, killing Aviv Maor, 18, from Ein Harod Ihud, and Shimshon Mordechai, 68, from Beit Shean, were arrested overnight between Friday and Saturday in a joint operation by the Yamam counterterror unit and the Shin Bet. The arrests took place at a farm structure in the Arab village of Arraba in the Galilee, and the two were taken for questioning.
The terrorist himself, Ahmed Abu al-Rob, was released from the hospital and transferred to Shin Bet custody for interrogation. A court extended his detention by a week and a half. On Friday, shortly after the attack, the terrorist’s employer was also arrested. Police said the employer’s vehicle was used by the terrorist during the killing spree.
Over the past day, Israeli military forces have been operating in Qabatiya in northern Samaria. The operation includes troops from the Duvdevan unit, the Paratroopers Reconnaissance Battalion, the Yiftah Border Police unit and the Masada unit of the Israel Prison Service. Forces mapped the terrorist’s home ahead of demolition proceedings. Security forces arrested several suspects involved in terrorist activity and questioned dozens of additional suspects on site.
At the same time, Paratroopers forces fired mortars into the Palestinian town in northern Samaria. The military said a full curfew was imposed on Qabatiya, engineering forces carried out extensive road blockages throughout the area, and aerial assets provided fire support and surveillance over the Jenin and Qabatiya region. The military also said it continues to reinforce forces along the seam zone and that there is currently no movement in the town’s streets.
Despite the military statement, footage published over the past day from Qabatiya showed several cars and taxis moving through the streets, alongside armored Israeli military vehicles.
The Mordechai family said in a statement following Samson’s killing that they are in deep mourning and great pain over the murder of their father in a murderous terrorist attack. They said Samson was first and foremost a devoted father and a loving grandfather to his six grandchildren, and that he was married to their mother, Sarah, for 42 years of partnership, love and joy, together raising a family.
The family added that he was a man of values and a true family man who always made sure his loved ones lacked nothing. They described him as a religious, observant man who lived a life of giving, faith and love of others, and asked that their grief and pain be respected during this difficult period.
