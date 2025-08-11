'Holocaust in Gaza': Western Wall vandalized with anti-war graffiti

Authorities launched an investigation Monday after protest graffiti was found sprayed on the southern section of the Western Wall in Jerusalem, expressing opposition to the war in the Gaza Strip.
The phrase “There is a Holocaust in Gaza” was sprayed in the area opposite the “Ezrat Yisrael” section, a space designated for prayer without gender separation.
Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, an Orthodox rabbi and the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites of Israel, condemned the act as a serious desecration showing blatant disrespect for the site’s sanctity.
“A holy place is not a place for protests, regardless of their nature, especially at the holiest site for the entire Jewish people,” Rabinovitch said. “Police must investigate, identify those responsible for this desecration, and bring them to justice.”
The rabbi is expected to oversee efforts to remove the graffiti carefully, ensuring the ancient stones are not damaged. Similar incidents have occurred in recent years, including in 2019 when graffiti was sprayed on the “Small Western Wall” located in the Muslim Quarter.