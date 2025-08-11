'Holocaust in Gaza': Western Wall vandalized with anti-war graffiti

was found sprayed on the southern section of the Western Wall in Jerusalem, expressing opposition to the war in the Gaza Strip.

The phrase “There is a Holocaust in Gaza” was sprayed in the area opposite the “Ezrat Yisrael” section, a space designated for prayer without gender separation.

Rabbi Shmuel Rabinovitch, an Orthodox rabbi and the Rabbi of the Western Wall and the Holy Sites of Israel, condemned the act as a serious desecration showing blatant disrespect for the site’s sanctity.

