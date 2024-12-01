Right-wing families of hostages oppose Netanyahu: 'Waiting for a miracle is not a strategy'

Families of hostages represented by the Tikva (Hope) Forum have expressed mounting frustration and disappointment over the lack of progress in efforts to secure their loved ones' release, according to a report on Sunday.

"Three months have passed since we repeatedly appealed to the prime minister, yet our calls have gone unanswered. Three months of deafening silence," they said.

2 View gallery Members of the Hope Forum ( Photo: Hope Forum )

At a forum meeting, the families voiced their growing discontent, adopting a sharper tone in their criticism of Netanyahu's leadership. "We stand here in unbearable pain, crying out for our loved ones, who are enduring the worst captivity - living in uncertainty, in darkness and without a shred of hope," said one family member.

Participants emphasized their belief that the government has abandoned the issue. "There is no coherent plan, no vision and no clear answer to the most basic question: How do we bring our loved ones home?" they said.

One relative of a hostage criticized the decline in military operations since the war's outset: "The initial offensive momentum has diminished to almost nothing. There’s no pressure on Gaza, no new initiatives, and no leadership providing a clear direction. Meanwhile, we hear of no progress on the diplomatic front. Time is slipping away, and the hostages remain forgotten."

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Another family member called for immediate action. "We demand a decisive decision and an immediate strategy. The government must present both the public and the families of the hostages with a concrete plan for their release. Waiting for a miracle or relying on international political shifts is not a strategy. We demand an urgent meeting with the prime minister to hear how he intends to bring our loved ones home. Time is running out, and every passing day leaves our loved ones at the mercy of their captors."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The Tikvah Forum, which represents families advocating continued military pressure on Hamas, has strongly opposed a proposed deal that included a phased release of hostages in exchange for the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza. They argue that such a plan fails to ensure the return of all hostages and carries significant security risks.