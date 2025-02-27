1 in 3 Israeli families lives in poverty, says NGO

For many, Passover and Purim are holidays filled with family, fun, and food. But today in Israel, thousands of families go to bed hungry.

YAD EZRA V’SHULAMIT ( ILTV )

“One in three families is living under the poverty line in Israel, and we are here to help,” said Shimona Geffen of Yad Ezra v’Shulamit.

That’s where Yad Ezra v’Shulamit steps in. Established in 1988, the organization provides 12,000 food baskets every week, ensuring no one is left behind.

“We want to make sure that everyone's needs are met and they receive everything they need for the week,” Geffen explained.

The process is simple: anyone in need can apply for a food basket, and the organization will do everything possible to ensure their needs are met.

“Once we receive the application form, we then verify that these people need food for various means,” Geffen said.

Operating nationwide, Yad Ezra v’Shulamit makes sure help reaches every corner of Israel, no matter where people live.

“We have 15 trucks that deliver food to 93 distribution points across Israel,” Geffen continued.

Their mission extends beyond food. They provide clothing, school supplies, wedding support, and more—offering a safety net for those in need.

“We are the lifeline to many families across Israel,” Geffen emphasized.

Their impact has been so significant that they have received government recognition.

“Recently, we were recognized by the Knesset for delivering the most amount of food every single week,” Geffen noted.

But the demand only grows during the holidays.

“We don’t just stop there. We don’t just stop at weekly food baskets. For the holidays, we deliver over 60,000 food baskets, and this number is obviously determined by what we get in,” Geffen said.