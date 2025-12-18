U.S.-Israel tensions loom over phase two of ceasefire

Israel and the United States are expected to face tensions as the world awaits the implementation of stage two of the president’s 20-point plan, which is likely to be difficult to achieve.

Prof. Chuck Freilich, a former deputy national security adviser in Israel, said the United States is likely to run into serious difficulty over Hamas disarmament.

“It’s not going to happen,” Freilich said. “So then the question is where the U.S. agrees to compromise, and to what extent Israel can agree to American compromises. That’s where there is room for disagreement.”

Freilich said President Trump is eager to see the ceasefire remain in effect and believes that actions such as the assassination of a Hamas leader, which Israel carried out earlier this week, could derail it.

Watch the full interview: