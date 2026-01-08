Belgium halts consular services for citizens in Israeli settlements

Belgium has stopped providing consular services to Belgian citizens living in Israeli settlements, affecting thousands of dual nationals, ynet learned on Thursday.
The Belgian Consulate in Jerusalem and Embassy in Tel Aviv recently halted services such as issuing or renewing passports, registering births and marriages and facilitating voting in Belgian elections for citizens residing beyond the Green Line, the pre-1967 boundary that separates Israel from the West Bank.
The move stems from a September 2025 decision by the Belgian government, which included a series of policy measures tied to its conditional recognition of a Palestinian state. Although that recognition was contingent on Hamas not being part of a future Palestinian government—a condition that has not been met—Belgium began implementing other parts of the decision last month.
Those measures include banning Israeli military flights over Belgian airspace, imposing sanctions on Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich and denying consular services to Belgian citizens living in settlements.
Affected residents received official notification via email, informing them that their addresses were not recognized under international law, which Belgium adheres to. The emails stated they were no longer registered with the consulate, a status that also applies to family members residing at the same address. Citizens were told they could appeal the decision within 60 days or regain services by moving to a location recognized under international law and updating their official address.
“You have settled in a settlement not recognized by international law, to which Belgium is committed,” read the letter sent from the Belgian Consulate in Jerusalem. “You are therefore no longer registered at this address in the consular population register. This also applies to your family members living at the same address.”
The Foreign Ministry said it had received complaints from Belgian citizens and is reviewing the issue. In a statement, it condemned the move as discriminatory.
“We strongly object to the denial of consular services to Belgian citizens residing in Judea and Samaria,” the ministry said, using the biblical term for the West Bank. “Belgium’s decision is disgraceful and hypocritical, discriminating against citizens based on their place of residence. The Foreign Ministry has conveyed its protest to Belgian authorities and is considering further bilateral steps.”
Social activist Alex Tenzer, whose wife and children are Belgian citizens, called on Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to intervene. “Today it's only Belgium targeting its citizens in the West Bank,” Tenzer said. “If Israel doesn’t step in, other countries may follow. It’s a domino effect. If the Israeli government won’t fight antisemitism and defend its citizens, who will?”