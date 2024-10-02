IDF officer identified as first fatality in Lebanon ground offensive

The IDF on Wednesday identified Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster, 22, from Modi'in Maccabim Re'ut, a squad commander in the elite Egoz Unit of the Commando Brigade, as the first soldier to be killed in the ongoing ground operation in Lebanon.

The young officer died in combat with Hezbollah terrorists, two days after Israel launched its ground incursion into Lebanon .

1 View gallery Captain Eitan Itzhak Oster ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit )

Oster is the 716th IDF fatality since the start of the war. He is the first to fall in the Lebanon theater, with the majority of casualties—346 soldiers—having occurred during ground operations in Gaza.

Oster leaves behind his parents and six siblings. His funeral will be held later Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. in the military section of Mount Herzl cemetery, on the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

A graduate of AMIT Modiin school, Oster was described by his principal, Rabbi Lior Chikutai, as a brilliant student and a beloved counselor in the local Bnei Akiva youth movement. “Eitan was a bright young man, outstanding in his studies, and cherished by his peers, teachers and the students he mentored,” Chikutai said.

“His decision to volunteer for a prestigious unit and continue in command roles was a natural extension of his character, always seeking to contribute to his people and country. His death is a terrible blow to everyone who knew him. He was a talented officer who would have excelled in any path he chose. Our hearts are with his parents, siblings, and family. We will remember Eitan and continue to educate in the spirit of his remarkable legacy.”

Rabbi Eyal Omer, who taught Oster in his youth, said Oster’s life was driven by values. “Eitan was an exceptionally brilliant young man who never boasted about his intelligence. He always looked for ways to help others, with quiet humility and kindness,” Omer said.

In a video recorded just days before his death, Oster addressed his family as he prepared to enter Lebanon with his unit. "Recently, I’ve been traveling through the north, visiting towns like Kiryat Shmona, Misgav Am and Metula. They’ve all become ghost towns, completely abandoned. It’s heartbreaking. We’ve prepared extensively, and now it’s time for our mission—to bring the residents of the north back home. We’re ready, we’re strong. I see this as a historic opportunity that will impact future generations."

"I’m fully aware of the responsibility on my shoulders, and I’m honored to be part of this family and to lead us forward in fulfilling our tasks," he added, concluding his message with New Year’s wishes. "This is also a good opportunity to wish you a happy new year. May the coming year bring only blessings. I love you all very, very much. You’re always with me in my heart. Until victory."

