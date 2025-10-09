Hospitals prepare to receive hostages from Gaza under special medical protocols

Israel’s health system is preparing to receive hostages returning from Hamas captivity in Gaza, more than two years after they were abducted. The returnees are expected to be admitted to three major hospitals: Sourasky, Sheba and Rabin. In parallel, Soroka and Barzilai medical centers will remain designated facilities for urgent and complex cases.

“In light of the time that has passed and the difficult images we’ve seen, we are preparing with enhanced monitoring systems beyond what is standard in hospital wards,” said Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the Health Ministry’s Medical Division, on Thursday. “We have also requested readiness from intensive care units to be on standby.”

Trump: Very close to a deal in the Middle East

Due to concerns over refeeding syndrome — a potentially fatal complication when severely malnourished individuals are fed too quickly — a medical protocol was shared weeks ago with Red Cross representatives. The aim was that the guidelines might reach Hamas, “in the hope they would not endanger the hostages by attempting to feed them improperly,” Mizrahi explained. “This is based on past experience where hostages were immediately fed prior to transfer, and we are concerned that harm could occur in those final moments.”

Mental health will be a major focus. “This is the most critical aspect beyond the physical medical intake,” Mizrahi said, noting that the healthcare system is experienced in trauma care and will provide full psychological support to returnees and their families, both in hospitals and in the community, depending on individual preferences.

Health Ministry Director-General Moshe Bar-Siman-Tov added: “This is a very emotional and joyful morning for us all. We feel we are reaching a peak — the most moving moment — with great hope that this marks the end of two very difficult years and of a war that pushed the system to its limits.” He described the operation to return the hostages as “the most joyous and emotional of all, but also the most complex and challenging due to the number of captives.”

Families of the hostages will also be briefed ahead of the reunions. Medical teams will support them through viewing video updates and receiving information on their loved ones' conditions once details arrive from the Re’im reception facility near the Gaza border. According to procedures, upon arrival at the hospital, returnees will undergo an immediate medical check to rule out life-threatening conditions. A more comprehensive evaluation will follow after family reunification and in coordination with security officials.

2 View gallery Celebrating the deal at Hostage Square, Tel Aviv ( Photo: Chris McGrath/Getty Images )

A psychiatric evaluation will be conducted within 24 hours of hospital admission. Additionally, a clinical dietitian will guide families on managing refeeding syndrome risk. Returnees will undergo nutritional assessments, including medical history, bloodwork, weight and height measurements, followed by a personalized daily treatment plan based on ongoing health indicators.

Addressing trauma early on

The Welfare Ministry has completed a trauma-informed plan for their reintegration, anticipating complex physical and emotional conditions among returnees. Officials say the psychological impact could be more severe than in previous cases, with a long and challenging recovery ahead.

“This time, we may face more severe cases—both physically and mentally,” said Eti Kisos, deputy director-general of social services at the Welfare Ministry, who is coordinating the process. “We are committed to providing all necessary support.” The plan draws from professional experience with previously released hostages, as well as some international insights.

The ministry’s response includes a five-stage rehabilitation process: preparation prior to return, the first 24 hours, hospitalization, a transitional phase lasting up to a month and long-term accompaniment. Each returnee will receive a tailored support package, including a social worker, a coordinating nurse from their health provider and basic material aid. There is no time limit on the support; it will continue as long as the returnee and their family wish.

West Bank braces for prisoner release

Meanwhile, in the West Bank, security forces are preparing for the release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Blot has ordered troops to prevent public celebrations by families of released prisoners. Shin Bet agents and intelligence officers plan to deliver preemptive warnings to families, and IDF soldiers have been instructed to break up any festivities ahead of time, whether in homes or in city centers.

2 View gallery Ofer Prison ( Photo: REUTERS/Ammar Awad )

Released prisoners will be transferred from various prisons to two central facilities — Ofer in the West Bank and Ketziot in the south. From Ofer, they will be taken to a single dispersal point and then released to their respective hometowns. Intelligence sources say the West Bank offers greater monitoring capacity for freed terrorists: “We’ve changed the reality — security forces now operate inside refugee camps and urban centers at full capacity.”

Police in the West Bank, led by Commander Moshe Pinchi, have completed a situational assessment and deployed forces in concentric rings around key areas. These include coordination with prison services and traffic management near detention centers. Additional Border Police units have been stationed at known flashpoints to counter potential riots or terror attempts.

A senior security source said, “The order came down overnight. Preparations are well underway. The message is clear: any celebration by terrorists' families is a red line. We will not allow it.”

Preparing for return of fallen hostages

The Religious Services Ministry, the National Center of Forensic Medicine and the police are preparing for the return of hostages who did not survive. Identification teams are on standby, including for complex cases that may take several days.

The bodies of the fallen are expected to be handed over to the IDF inside Gaza, where a military honor guard, memorial service and prayer will be conducted by the IDF Rabbinate. They will then be transported with dignity to the forensic center for identification.

Legal system prepares for petitions against prisoner releases

The High Court of Justice is also bracing for petitions from victims’ families seeking to block the release of specific prisoners. The State Attorney’s Office has been drafting responses, and the Justice Ministry’s pardons department is finalizing necessary documents to issue clemency for the prisoners.

Officials plan to notify affected families of their right to appeal. However, legal sources say the High Court is expected to uphold the deal swiftly and avoid weighing in on individual cases, likely ruling that such decisions fall under the realm of high-level political and security judgment.

A specialized prisoner database maintained by the pardons department will help identify eligible inmates, including those convicted of murdering Israelis. Once identified, each release will be processed with a formal release order.