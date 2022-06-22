A long trail of assassinations in Iran fuel hostilities with Israel

Iran said this week it will soon put on trial what it said were three Mossad-linked agents arrested in April amid simmering tensions between the Islamic Republic and arch-foe Israel who have been waging a shadow war in the Middle East for years.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

A prosecutor said the three detained men were planning to assassinate nuclear scientists.

6 View gallery Senior Iranian experts and officials allegedly targeted by Israel

Iran has long accused Israel, which the Islamic Republic refuses to recognize, of sabotaging nuclear sites and killing scientists to disrupt its nuclear program.

The West and Israel fear Iran's program is aimed at producing weapons, which Iran denies.

Israel, itself widely believed to possess nuclear weapons, sees Iran's nuclear program as an existential menace.

Here are some details of attacks on Iranian scientists and other figures in recent years:

Revolutionary Guards Colonel Sayyad Khodaei

Two people on a motorcycle opened fire on Revolutionary Guards Colonel Khodaei in Tehran on May 22 . Although Khodai was not involved in Iran's nuclear program, Israel accused him of plotting attacks against its citizens worldwide.

6 View gallery Revolutionary Guards Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei

His death was the latest in a series of what Iranian officials say are Israeli attacks. Israel does not comment on such incidents.

The semi-official ISNA news agency reported that members of an Israeli intelligence service network were arrested by the Guards. Tehran blamed Israel and vowed revenge .

6 View gallery Mourners weep over Khodaei's casket ( Photo: AFP )

Nuclear Scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh

Top Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in an ambush near Tehran in November of 2020 . A senior Revolutionary Guards commander said the killing was carried out remotely with artificial intelligence and a machine gun equipped with a "satellite-controlled smart system."

6 View gallery Mohsen Fakhrizadeh ( Photo: AP )

Shortly after his death, Iran pointed the finger at Israel, with the foreign minister alleging "serious indications of (an) Israeli role".

Israel neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.

Fakhrizadeh had been described by Western and Israeli intelligence services for years as the mysterious leader of a covert atomic bomb program halted in 2003, which Israel and the United States accuse Tehran of trying to restore. Iran says its nuclear program is solely for civil uses.

6 View gallery Servants of the holy shrine of Imam Reza carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, in Mashhad, Iran ( Photo: Reuters )

Nuclear Scientist Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan

Ahmadi-Roshan, a 32-year-old chemical engineering graduate, was killed by a bomb placed on his car by a motorcyclist in Tehran in January 2012. Another passenger died in hospital and a pedestrian was injured.

Iran said the victim supervised a department at the country's underground Natanz Uranium Enrichment Facility. Iran blamed Israel and the United States for the attack.

Scientist Daryoush Rezai

Rezai, 35, was shot dead by gunmen in eastern Tehran on July 23, 2011. The university lecturer had a Ph.D. in physics. Deputy Interior Minister Safarali Baratlou said he was not linked to Iran's nuclear program after early reports in some media said he was.

Massoud Alimohammadi

Alimohammadi, an elementary-particle physicist, was killed in January 2010 when a bomb hidden in a motorcycle exploded.

Western sources said the professor worked closely with Fakhrizadeh and Fereydoun Abbassi-Davani, who were both subject to UN sanctions because of their work on suspected nuclear weapons development.

A list of Alimohammadi's publications on Tehran University's website suggested his specialism was theoretical particle physics, not nuclear energy, a Western physics professor said.

An Iranian man pleaded guilty to the murder of Alimohammadi. Prosecutors said the man had traveled to Israel to receive training from the Mossad intelligence agency and was paid $120,000.

6 View gallery Iranian nuclear facilities ( Photo: Google Earth, GeoEye )

Nuclear Scientist Majid Shahriyari

Nuclear scientist Shahriyari was killed and his wife was wounded in a car bomb blast in Tehran on Nov. 29, 2010, in what Iranian officials called an Israeli or U.S.-sponsored attack.

Iran's Atomic Energy Agency chief Ali Akbar Salehi said Shahriyari had a role in one of the country's biggest nuclear projects, but did not elaborate, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Fereydoun Abbasi-Davani

Abbasi-Davani and his wife were hurt in a car bomb blast on the same day as Shahriyari was killed.

Abbasi-Davani, who was head of the physics department at Imam Hossein University, had been subject to UN sanctions because of what Western officials said was his involvement in suspected nuclear weapons research.