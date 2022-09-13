Police discover 17 Palestinians hiding under bus floor to illegally enter Israel

Border Police forces arrested three people on Tuesday suspected in organizing transportation for undocumented Palestinian workers entering Israel.
The forces uncovered a false floor, covering a small chamber where 17 Palestinians were hiding.
"The investigation by the Border Police led to an operation against suspects of an illegal transportation ring of undocumented Palestinian workers into Israel, the police said in a statement. " A report was received at the start of the week indicating that the bus was making its way from the West Bank into Israel, where forces were on hand to intercept it," the police said.
“Border Police forces inspected the bus where 17 undocumented Palestinians were hiding using an improvised cavity under the bus floor. Forces found it and saw stairs leading down into a chamber under the bus," the statement said. "Forces arrested the bus driver, who was found to be without a driver's license, as well as two other accomplices.”
The suspects were arrested and taken for investigations by the Border Police. Two of the undocumented Palestinians had been arrested and prosecuted in the past, the police said.