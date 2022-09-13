Channels
ynetnews on Facebookynetnews on Twitter
Weather:
28C
Chamber hidden under false floor used to transport undocumented Palestinians into Israel

Police discover 17 Palestinians hiding under bus floor to illegally enter Israel

Israeli bus driver, found without driver's license also detained; Bus contained false floor covering small chamber able to hold the group wishing to enter Israel without permits

Elisha Ben Kimon, Meir Turgeman |
Published: 09.13.22, 09:54
Border Police forces arrested three people on Tuesday suspected in organizing transportation for undocumented Palestinian workers entering Israel.
  • Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

    • The forces uncovered a false floor, covering a small chamber where 17 Palestinians were hiding.
    3 View gallery
    האוטובוס שברצפתו נמצאו שוהים בלתי חוקיים    האוטובוס שברצפתו נמצאו שוהים בלתי חוקיים
    Chamber hidden under false floor used to transport undocumented Palestinians into Israel
    (Photo: Police Spokesperson)
    "The investigation by the Border Police led to an operation against suspects of an illegal transportation ring of undocumented Palestinian workers into Israel, the police said in a statement. " A report was received at the start of the week indicating that the bus was making its way from the West Bank into Israel, where forces were on hand to intercept it," the police said.
    3 View gallery
    האוטובוס שברצפתו נמצאו שוהים בלתי חוקיים    האוטובוס שברצפתו נמצאו שוהים בלתי חוקיים
    A false bus floor, covering a hidden chamber used to transport undocumented Palestinians into Israel
    (Photo: Police Spokesperson)
    “Border Police forces inspected the bus where 17 undocumented Palestinians were hiding using an improvised cavity under the bus floor. Forces found it and saw stairs leading down into a chamber under the bus," the statement said. "Forces arrested the bus driver, who was found to be without a driver's license, as well as two other accomplices.”
    3 View gallery
    האוטובוס שברצפתו נמצאו שוהים בלתי חוקיים    האוטובוס שברצפתו נמצאו שוהים בלתי חוקיים
    Bus seized by police forces
    (Photo: Israel Police)
    The suspects were arrested and taken for investigations by the Border Police. Two of the undocumented Palestinians had been arrested and prosecuted in the past, the police said.
    Talkbacks for this article 0