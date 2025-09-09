From playtime to pot: Police uncover massive drug lab in a kindergarten

Following a covert investigation, the Israel Police on Monday raided an abandoned kindergarten in Be'er Ya'akov and uncovered a fully operational drug lab containing about 1,000 cannabis plants. Two suspects were arrested in connection with the operation.

The Ramla police, together with National Guard fighters, confiscated approximately 100 kilograms of cannabis plants along with extensive cultivation equipment. The suspects, residents of Ramla and Beit Shemesh, are suspected of involvement in setting up and operating the lab.

The drug lab that was uncovered in Be'er Ya'akov

The building, which had previously housed a kindergarten until five years ago, was privately owned. Footage from the scene shows a “Welcome” sign that once greeted children attending the school.

The drug lab that was discovered

Police also seized air conditioners, pools, oxygen tanks, irrigation systems, fertilizers, and other tools used to cultivate the plants. Authorities emphasized that the crackdown targets drug cultivation and distribution that endangers public safety.

