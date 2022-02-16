Two earthquakes rattle northern Israel in a matter of hours

Two minor earthquakes were felt in northern Israel over the span of a few hours, joining a string of tremors to hit the area over the past month.
The Seismology division at the Geological Survey said the quake registered a 3.5 magnitude on the Richter scale around 9pm Tuesday. Its epicenter was located in neighboring Jordan, 15 kilometers (9 miles) northeast of Beit She'an
A second 3.1 magnitude tremblor was recorded in the same area fewer than ten hours later.
"I was sitting on the couch and suddenly it started shaking," Silvi Sklar, a resident of Kibbutz Tel Yosef in northern Israel, told Ynet. "I literally jumped, it was very scary."
Israel police said it received dozens of calls regarding the quake but there were no reports of injuries or damage. There was no tsunami warning either.
The Home Front Command — a military arm in charge of assisting the civilian population in times of crisis — reported that the national warning system did not go off since the shock was minor and non-life-threatening.
This is the second time in less than a month that two successive earthquakes rattle northern Israel in just a few hours on top of several more tremors to hit neighboring Cyprus which were also felt around parts of the country.
Seismologists have long warned that a mega quake could jar Israel any time, on account of its location along the Great Rift Valley — a particularly active fault line. Major earthquakes in the area happen on average once every 80 years, though the last occurred over a century ago.
Geological experts warned that close to a million buildings in Israel are in danger of collapsing if such a tremor does hit, potentially causing countless casualties and leaving hundreds of thousands homeless across the country.
"The residents of the area who live on the Great Rift Valley and are located in the most problematic point in Israel have been simply left to their own devices," said Idan Greenbaum, head of the Emek HaYarden Regional Council in northern Israel.
"When the mega quake comes, and unfortunately history shows that it will come, none of the decision-makers will be able to say they were surprised and that the writing wasn't on the wall. There is no real strategy or plan for strengthening buildings. It's the 90th minute, and it's time to wake up."