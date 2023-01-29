Forces seal home of terrorist ahead of demolition

Security forces on Sunday sealed the home of the terrorist who killed seven in a shooting attack on Friday.

The move was decided during the meeting of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet which said quick action must be taken.

3 View gallery Forces seal home of terrorist who killed 7 in Friday's shooting attack ( Photo: Police Spokesperson )

According to the police, residents in the home were removed on Friday and many of the terrorist's family members were detained as part of the investigation into the attack.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir accused Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara of delaying the action, an accusation she denied. Ben-Gvir had been gunning for the AG and earlier in the week, claimed she was mistaken to assume that she was in charge of the government.

Justice Minister Yair Levin also attacked the AG.

"She does not understand the concept of time," Levin said. "If no action is taken quickly, there may later be a need for a military operation."

The cabinet also decided to revoke social security benefits from the family members of terrorists, revoke their Israeli identity cards, ease the licensing of guns for Israeli civilians and bolster settlements.

